[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Stillwater

(US)

Opened Oct. 6

Thriller

Directed by Tom McCarthy

Bill (Matt Damon) visits France to meet his daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin), who is five years into serving a nine-year prison sentence. She is in prison for killing her roommate and unfaithful lover Lina while attending university in France. When Bill meets his daughter he discovers that she could be innocent and tries to find a way to prove it with a French woman named Virginie (Camille Cottin).



No Time To Die

(US)

Opened Sept. 29

Action

Directed by Cary Fukunaga

James Bond (Daniel Craig) has retired from MI6 and is attempting to live a normal life in Jamaica. However, his peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), an old friend from the CIA, turns up. He asks him to go on the last mission, which involves a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.



On the Line

(Korea)

Opened Sept. 15

Action

Co-directed by Kim Sun and Kim Gok

Seo-jun (Byun Yo-han) and his colleagues at a construction site in Busan lose around 3 billion won ($2.5 million) to a massive voice-phishing ring. He decides to look for the mastermind behind it and tracks the crimes to a call center in China. At the center, Seo-jun finds out the crime ring is preparing for its next big project.

