Ex-PM Lee Nak-yon concedes defeat in party primary 　

Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung (L) and former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon pose for photos after the governor was chosen as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee on Oct. 10, 2021.(Yonhap)

Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Wednesday conceded defeat in the ruling Democratic Party of Korea‘s presidential primary, shortly after the party rejected his claims of unfair vote counting.



Lee said he accepted the results of the presidential primary and sent a congratulatory message for Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung’s victory.



“I respect the decision of the party affairs committee,” Lee said in a public statement posted on his Facebook.



Lee also pledged to “strive” for the party’s victory in the upcoming presidential elections and ponder on his role in overcoming difficulties that the party has been facing and gaining public trust.



The acceptance marks a turnaround for Lee’s camp who had earlier lodged an official complaint with the party’s election committee, citing the lack of justification for the results.



Earlier in the day, the Democratic Party‘s top-decision making body reaffirmed Lee Jae-myung as its presidential candidate and rejected his appeal of the primary results.



A closed-door meeting was held to discuss the appeal by former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and finalize a decision whether or not to hold a runoff election.



Since the Democratic Party on Sunday selected Lee Jae-myung as its candidate for next March’s presidential election, the political feud between the party leadership and runner-up Lee Nak-yon has boiled to the surface.



Lee Nak-yeon’s campaign appealed the primary results and called for a runoff vote, saying that votes given to those who dropped out of the primaries should not be discounted.



According to Lee Nak-yon’s aides, Lee Jae-myung did not gain a sufficient amount of votes to be named the party’s candidate after such votes are included.



Rep. Song Young-gil, the leader of the ruling Democratic Party, arrives at the National Assembly to attend a closed-door meeting on disputed primary results.(Yonhap)