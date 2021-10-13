 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] Number of foreign home rental business operators nears 2,400

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Oct 14, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Oct 14, 2021 - 10:12


Nearly 2,400 foreign nationals are engaging in the home rental business in South Korea, with Chinese nationals accounting for more than one-third of the total, government data showed.

The number of foreign home rental business operators in Asia’s fourth-largest economy stood at 2,394 as of the end of June last year, according to the data from the Land Ministry.

There were 885 Chinese housing rental business owners here, making up 37 percent of the total. Americans came next at 702.

There were also 269 Canadians, 179 Taiwanese and 84 Australians. (Yonhap)

By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
