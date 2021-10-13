[Today’s K-pop] Lee Hyori to host 2021 MAMA as 1st female

(Credit: W Korea)

Lee Hyori will become the first female host of Mnet Asian Music Awards, Mnet announced on Wednesday.



She will be the messenger that links artists and music fans across the world at the 2021 MAMA slated for Dec. 11, it said. Titled “Make Some Noise, this year’s annual music award ceremony aims to deliver the power of music, through respect for difference and challenge against prejudice, it added, describing her as the “singular person” that is aligned with the ideas.



MAMA is organized by CJ ENM and since 2010 has been held at different cities in Asia, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be held in Korea as was last year.



In May, Lee shared pictures and a short video taken in front of a billboard in southern Seoul, which featured the four members of Fin.K.L celebrating the 23rd anniversary of debut. She struck out on her own in 2003 with “Ten Minute,” a mega hit song that was rearranged by Wonstein last month.



Enhyphen tops iTunes chart in 26 regions with 1st LP





(Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhyphen’s first studio album “Dimension: Dilemma” landed atop iTunes top albums chart in 26 regions, announced agency Belift Lab on Wednesday.



Title track “Tamed-Dashed” ranked No. 1 on iTunes top songs chart in six regions as well.



The LP sold over 500,000 copies on the first day of release, a record high for the boy band. According to the distribution statics, it sold 926,000 copies in preorders.



The band debuted through an audition program “I-Land” last year and its debut album “Border: Day One” was the most-sold album by a rookie group in 2020. Its second EP “Border: Carnival” entered Billboard 200 at No. 18 and was a chart-topper on Oricon’s weekly chart for two weeks.



Super Junior’s Donghae releases solo digital single





(Credit: Label SJ)

Donghae of Super Junior is putting out his solo digital single “California Love” Wednesday.



The veteran idol participated in writing the melodies and lyrics of both tracks -- “California Love” and “Blue Moon.” The title track features Jeno of NCT and the latter Miyeon of (G)I-dle.



The main track is a hip-hop/ R&B tune that croons about making love with the beautiful landscape of California as the setting. In the accompanying music video that will also be unveiled on Wednesday, he turns into a singer that performs at a bar.



Donghae will go live on the band’s YouTube channel one hour before the release of the single and communicate with his fans.



He will also put out an album, “Countdown,” with Eunhyuk later this month, the first full album as duo Super Junior D&E.



Lightsum drops 2nd single





(Credit: Cube Entertainment)