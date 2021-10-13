Military reports 14 additional COVID-19 cases

(Yonhap)

South Korea's military reported 14 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the defense ministry said, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 1,943.



Thirteen Army soldiers, including five trainees at a boot camp, and an Air Force airman tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to military data Wednesday morning.



The five Army trainees from the boot camp in Yeoncheon, 62 kilometers north of Seoul, were found to have contracted the virus while in quarantine following the COVID-19 outbreak in the unit.



Of the total cumulative cases in the military, 1,839, or nearly 95 percent, have been fully cured, with 104 still under treatment.



Meanwhile, South Korea added 1,584 more virus cases earlier in the day, raising the total caseload to 335,742, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. (Yonhap)