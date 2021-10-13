Samsung likely to make Galaxy Flip3 ‘Bespoke’

(Samsung Electronics)





Samsung Electronics may debut Galaxy smartphones with the “Bespoke” concept, which would allow users to customize device designs to suit their personal tastes.



“Our users are multifaceted and live life in so many colorful, interesting, and unique ways,” the South Korean tech giant said in an invitation sent out to global customers and media for an additional event for the Galaxy family on Oct. 20.



“As such, the technology they use every day should reflect their individuality.”



The invitation hinted Samsung would introduce Galaxy mobile devices specialized for individual customization, embracing the company’s home appliance brand Bespoke.



An image included in the invitation showed cubes with different colors from the Bespoke portfolio, hinting that Samsung is highly likely to have chosen the Z Flip3 for the customization option.



The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event will be streamed live at Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 11 p.m. on Oct. 20.



