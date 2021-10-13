 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Samsung likely to make Galaxy Flip3 ‘Bespoke’

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Oct 13, 2021 - 18:10       Updated : Oct 13, 2021 - 18:10
(Samsung Electronics)
(Samsung Electronics)


Samsung Electronics may debut Galaxy smartphones with the “Bespoke” concept, which would allow users to customize device designs to suit their personal tastes.

“Our users are multifaceted and live life in so many colorful, interesting, and unique ways,” the South Korean tech giant said in an invitation sent out to global customers and media for an additional event for the Galaxy family on Oct. 20.

“As such, the technology they use every day should reflect their individuality.”

The invitation hinted Samsung would introduce Galaxy mobile devices specialized for individual customization, embracing the company’s home appliance brand Bespoke.

An image included in the invitation showed cubes with different colors from the Bespoke portfolio, hinting that Samsung is highly likely to have chosen the Z Flip3 for the customization option.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event will be streamed live at Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 11 p.m. on Oct. 20.

(song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114