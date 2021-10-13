Jazz fests to add autumn ambience with in-person concerts

A band performance at Seoul Forest Jazz Festival (Seoul Forest Jazz Festival)
Two jazz festivals, held as either online or hybrid events last year, are scheduled to return with in-person performances.
After adjusting the schedules to comply with the extended social distancing guidelines, the final lineup and dates for the annual music festival at Seoul Forest were announced in early October.
The 5th Seoul Forest Jazz Festival, originally planned for Oct. 15-16, will now take place Oct. 30-31 featuring leading musicians, including violinist Danny Koo, trumpet player Damon Brown, singer-songwriter Lucid Fall, Park Ki-hun Quintet, bandoneon player Ko Sang-ji and more.
The two-day festival can be enjoyed from designated picnic seats. The members of the audience are asked to wear mask, use hand sanitizer and are allowed to bring only water and non-alcoholic drinks. The festival offers a separate area for eating.
Three guitarists perform at Jarasum Jazz Festival (Jarasum Jazz Festival)
The 18th Jarasum Jazz Festival, the country’s biggest jazz festival, is scheduled to kick off its three-day schedule on Nov. 5 on Jara Island, Gyeonggi Province.
The lineup includes alternative pop band Leenalchi, vocalist Sunwoojunga, jazz band Maeri Nam Band, singer Bada and guitarist Cho Eung-min.
This year’s festival offers assigned seats for groups of up to three.
In compliance with the social distancing guidelines, the audience members are required to wear masks, avoid singing along, sanitize their hands and eat food in the designated area only.
While Korea continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor music festivals have sought to return by releasing festival dates and providing live streaming services for free. The World DJ Festival and the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival, which were held online Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 9-10, respectively, showed their programs via YouTube and Naver.
Tickets for both Seoul Forest Jazz Festival and Jarasum Jazz Festival are available at ticketing website Interpark Ticket. For Jarasum festival, on-site tickets will be available for any remaining places.
Updated information can be can be found at the festivals’ official website.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)