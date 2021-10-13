 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

Jazz fests to add autumn ambience with in-person concerts

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Oct 13, 2021 - 17:00       Updated : Oct 13, 2021 - 17:02
A band performance at Seoul Forest Jazz Festival (Seoul Forest Jazz Festival)
A band performance at Seoul Forest Jazz Festival (Seoul Forest Jazz Festival)
Two jazz festivals, held as either online or hybrid events last year, are scheduled to return with in-person performances.

After adjusting the schedules to comply with the extended social distancing guidelines, the final lineup and dates for the annual music festival at Seoul Forest were announced in early October.

The 5th Seoul Forest Jazz Festival, originally planned for Oct. 15-16, will now take place Oct. 30-31 featuring leading musicians, including violinist Danny Koo, trumpet player Damon Brown, singer-songwriter Lucid Fall, Park Ki-hun Quintet, bandoneon player Ko Sang-ji and more.

The two-day festival can be enjoyed from designated picnic seats. The members of the audience are asked to wear mask, use hand sanitizer and are allowed to bring only water and non-alcoholic drinks. The festival offers a separate area for eating.

Three guitarists perform at Jarasum Jazz Festival (Jarasum Jazz Festival)
Three guitarists perform at Jarasum Jazz Festival (Jarasum Jazz Festival)
The 18th Jarasum Jazz Festival, the country’s biggest jazz festival, is scheduled to kick off its three-day schedule on Nov. 5 on Jara Island, Gyeonggi Province.

The lineup includes alternative pop band Leenalchi, vocalist Sunwoojunga, jazz band Maeri Nam Band, singer Bada and guitarist Cho Eung-min.

This year’s festival offers assigned seats for groups of up to three.

In compliance with the social distancing guidelines, the audience members are required to wear masks, avoid singing along, sanitize their hands and eat food in the designated area only.

While Korea continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor music festivals have sought to return by releasing festival dates and providing live streaming services for free. The World DJ Festival and the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival, which were held online Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 9-10, respectively, showed their programs via YouTube and Naver.

Tickets for both Seoul Forest Jazz Festival and Jarasum Jazz Festival are available at ticketing website Interpark Ticket. For Jarasum festival, on-site tickets will be available for any remaining places.

Updated information can be can be found at the festivals’ official website.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114