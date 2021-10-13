Jazz fests to add autumn ambience with in-person concerts

A band performance at Seoul Forest Jazz Festival (Seoul Forest Jazz Festival)

Two jazz festivals, held as either online or hybrid events last year, are scheduled to return with in-person performances.



After adjusting the schedules to comply with the extended social distancing guidelines, the final lineup and dates for the annual music festival at Seoul Forest were announced in early October.



The 5th Seoul Forest Jazz Festival, originally planned for Oct. 15-16, will now take place Oct. 30-31 featuring leading musicians, including violinist Danny Koo, trumpet player Damon Brown, singer-songwriter Lucid Fall, Park Ki-hun Quintet, bandoneon player Ko Sang-ji and more.



The two-day festival can be enjoyed from designated picnic seats. The members of the audience are asked to wear mask, use hand sanitizer and are allowed to bring only water and non-alcoholic drinks. The festival offers a separate area for eating.





Three guitarists perform at Jarasum Jazz Festival (Jarasum Jazz Festival)