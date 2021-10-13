Concert to present climate change-affected 'Four Seasons'

Violinist Lim Ji-young performs part of “The (uncertain) Four Seasons” during press conference in Seoul on Tuesday. (Music and Art Company)

A beloved Antonio Vivaldi piece has been reinterpreted with an AI-twist, imagining and rearranging “The Four Seasons” of the year 2050.



“The (uncertain) Four Seasons,” a global music project calling attention to climate change and the loss biodiversity, will go onstage Oct. 20 at Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul.



Developed by composers, musicians, climate and computer scientists using geospatial climate predictions, the project is an algorithmic rearrangement of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.”



A chamber orchestra headed by concertmaster Wayne Lin, with violinist Lim Ji-young playing as a soloist, will perform the Seoul variation of the piece.



A graduate of Korea National University of Arts, Lim won the 2015 Queen Elisabeth Competition at the age of 20. She was recently chosen as “30 Under 30 Asia 2021” by Forbes.



Lin, a Chinese-American violinist, is the associate concertmaster of the Seoul Philharmonic.



“I have always thought that Vivaldi’s pieces are very straight forward and raw, compared to Brahms’ or Beethoven’s,” said Lim during a press conference held in Seoul on Tuesday.



“When I first heard the AI arrangement demo piece, I immediately pressed pause within the first few seconds because it felt so convoluted and unstable. But I began to realize the need to play this piece, in order for the year 2050 not to actually sound like the piece,” Lim said, adding that the AI’s arrangement was “not as beautiful.”



While admitting that it was well written in terms of accuracy in music arrangement skill, Lim said that the chords and the tempo evoked emotions of despair and hopelessness.



Shin Jae-hyun, a machine learning specialist who was the lead scientist for the project, said in a video interview, “The prediction data from ‘CMIP5’ model was used, and as a data scientist, it was very challenging and interesting to be dealing with such a vast data set.”



The Coupled Model Intercomparison Project (CMIP5) is a World Climate Research Program’s collaborative framework designed to improve knowledge of climate change.



“I took part in this global-scale project to think about the role of arts and science in communication of social issues. Using data science to create music was an unforgettable experience,” Shin said.



As climate scientists today have different interpretations and predictions of the future, Shin believes it would be best to keep the conversations going through data being collected.



Poster of “The (uncertain) Four Seasons” (Music and Art Company)