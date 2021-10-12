[Today’s K-pop] Twice hits Billboard 100 as No. 83 with new single

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice entered Billboard 100 as No. 83 with its first English-language single “The Feels,” according to the newest tally from the publication that became available on Monday in the US.



This is the first time the female band hit the chart although its tenth EP “Taste of Love” ranked No. 6 on Billboard 200. With this, Twice became the fourth K-pop band to make it on the singles chart, after Wonder Girls, BTS and Blackpink.



The single positioned itself as No. 10 and No. 12 on Billboard Global Excl. US and Billboard Global 200, respectively, both career-high for the group. It also was No. 5 on Billboard’s digital song sales chart.



Twice hit Official Singles Chart top 100 in UK for the first time as well, as No. 80.



The nonet will put out its third full album “Formula of Love: O+T=<3” next month.



2AM to return next month after 7 years





(Credit: Culture Depot)



2AM reunites and will put out new music for the first time in seven years, announced agency Culture Depot on Tuesday.



In the teaser photo for the album titled “Ballad 21 F/W,” the four members pose together exuding maturity and confidence.



The quartet debuted in 2008 with “This Song” and has a score of hit songs that include “Can't Let You Go Even If I Die,” “You Wouldn’t Answer My Calls” and “One Spring Day.” Its last album was the third studio album “Let’s Talk” that came out in 2014.



According to a local media report, the band will present double title tracks created by Park Jinyoung and Bang Sihyuk, head producers of JYP Entertainment and Hybe, respectively. The report also said that 2PM’s Lee Junho and actress Kim Sohyun will appear in the music video for the band’s new song.



The album will be released on Nov. 1.



DAY6’s Young K checks in before enlistment





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Young K of DAY6 bid fans farewell before starting his military service on Tuesday.



He went on live via the band’s V Live channel on his way to the training camp. Assuring fans that he is very healthy and had a feast of seafood for dinner the previous night, he promised that he will take good care of himself and stay healthy. I will have a good time, said the musician with a smile.



“Most of all, I really want you to stay well ... I will miss you a lot,” he said especially since they have seen each other almost every night through his radio show.



Taking off his baseball cap to show the short haircut, he said it is quite convenient. He is not sad, and he did best to accomplish something in the time he was given before enlisting, he said of making his solo debut last month.



Wrapping up the livestream which over 80,000 fans from around the world tuned into, he sang Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me.”



Rookie band Tri.be releases 1st EP





(Credit: TR Entertainment)