Carbon Neutral Expo jointly held with Korea Energy Show 2021

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Tuesday it will host the Carbon Neutral Expo, Korea’s largest energy exhibition, from Wednesday to Friday at Kintex in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province.



Carbon Neutral Expo, Korea’s largest energy exhibition, consists of around 1,200 exhibition booths with 300 companies participating.



The expo will be co-hosted with the Korea Energy Show 2021, which marks its 40th anniversary this year. A total of 297 organizations and businesses will participate in the expo and promote their carbon neutral products and technologies and help small and medium-sized enterprises export their products and services. It will also become a venue where the public can take part in diverse energy-related programs.



More than 200 representatives are expected to participate in the opening ceremony to be held Wednesday. They include Trade Minister Moon Sung-wook; Kim Chang-seop, president of the Korea Energy Agency; Lee Nak-kyu, president of the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology; Lee Jae-seung, president of Samsung Electronics; Kwon Soon-hwang, president of LG Electronics; Jin Ok-dong, president of Shinhan Bank; and Chung Jae-hoon, president of Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power.



The three-day expo consists of eight exhibitions and 10 programs. At the special exhibition hall, visitors will have an opportunity to learn about government policies related to carbon neutral technologies and RE100, a global initiative of influential businesses committed to 100 percent renewable electricity. They can also get information on support programs of the Korea National Cleaner Production Center and RE 100 objectives and achievements.



At the Renewable Energy Hall, Hanwha Q Cells, Hyundai Energy Solutions, Shinsung E&G, Doosan Fuel Cell and Unison will display their renewable energy technologies and products, such as solar energy, wind power, hydrogen and fuel cells, and energy storage systems.



At the Energy Hall, visitors can see a variety of products and technologies of information and communication technology-applied electronics and high-efficiency energy solutions. The Green New Deal Special Hall will introduce the Building Energy Efficiency Rating Certification System implemented by six green building certification organizations, including the Korea Land and Housing Corp. The Smart Lights Special Hall will offer energy-efficiency systems, products and technologies in various areas, provided by six SMEs, including the Korea Photonics Technology Institute.



Twelve metropolitan governments will promote their energy policy achievements and exhibit their excellent SMEs’ products at the local government hall.



Five energy corporations, such as Korea Western Power, and public organizations, including Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and Kepco KDN, will present energy policies and achievements and show government policies that allow to improve energy efficiency and expand renewable energies at the Public Energy Hall.



Visitors can also obtain information on financial tax support, technology transfer and commercialization at the Carbon Neutral Technology Business Support Hall and enjoy the exhibition related to new industries, the circular economy and future mobility at the Carbon Neutral Technology Best Practice Hall.



Participating companies suffering from difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic are enabled to promote their businesses and products through the online business platform connected to the expo. They also join networking programs offered by foreign embassies to Korea and local governments to find domestic and international markets.



During the expo, various online side events will open for the public who are not able to attend. “Live Explore” is to broadcast participating companies’ exhibitions, and “Live Commerce” is to provides livestreaming for promoting and selling their products.



Meanwhile, the Trade Ministry will invite around 60 overseas buyers from 55 countries and allow them to hold business meetings with participating companies. It will also sign agreements to export Korean SMEs’ products and host unveiling events for new products of Hanwha Q Cells, First Silicon and BKM.



More information can be found online at the website for the Korea Energy Show.

By Korea Herald ( koreaherald@heraldcorp.com