Won drops to 15-month low against dollar amid inflation concerns

Signs of a weakening Korean won have become more visible, as investors flock to safe haven assets amid escalating inflation concerns. The won-dollar exchange rate hit a 15-month high, rising above 1,200 won against the US greenback during trading on Tuesday morning.
At around 10:30 a.m. the local currency traded at 1,200.1 won per dollar, weakening 5.5 won per dollar, or 0.46 percent, from the previous session’s close. It marked the first time since July 28 last year that the won-dollar rate breached the 1,200 won per dollar. At that time, the local currency went as high as 1,201 won per dollar during trading.
The won-dollar rate hovered around the level of 1,200 won per dollar throughout the day. The local currency kicked off trading at 1,196 won against the dollar, already setting a fresh yearly high for a second day in a row. The Korean currency closed at 1,194.6 won per dollar Friday, while local financial markets were closed Monday for a substitute holiday recognizing Hangeul Day, which fell on Saturday.
Market watchers attributed the surging won-dollar exchange rate to growing inflationary pressures coupled with soaring oil prices and investors’ preference for low-risk assets.
Overnight, the US crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate jumped 3.5 percent to more than $82 per barrel, its highest level since 2014. Brent crude, the main international benchmark, also topped $84.60 per barrel.
The weakening won weighed on Seoul shares’ losses as well, despite a rate freeze by the central bank, experts said. The Bank of Korea held its policy rate at 0.75 percent for October.
As of 2 p.m., the benchmark Kospi had lost 39.43 points, or 1.33 percent, to trade at 2,916.87 points. The index got off to a weak start at 2,950.22 points and retreated further on sell-offs by foreign investors and institutions.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics plunged below the 70,000 won ($58.30) on strong foreign selling. The shares were trading at 69,200 won as of 2 p.m., down 2,300 won, or 3.22 percent, from the previous session’s close. The stock fell below 70,000 won for the first time this year, although it saw a downward trend after hitting 96,800 won per share during trading on Jan. 11.
Foreign investors turned net sellers and offloaded a net 320.3 billion won of Samsung shares in the afternoon, while institutional investors dumped a net 42.42 billion won.
Other large-cap stocks slumped across the board, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declining 2.13 percent. Information technology behemoth Naver retreated 4.12 percent, while leading battery maker Samsung SDI and pharmaceutical giant Celltrion shed 3.5 percent and 4.02 percent, respectively.
The nation’s tech-heavy index extended its losing streak to a second consecutive session. The Kosdaq index slipped 13.52 points, or 1.42 percent, to trade at 939.59 points. Both foreign and institutional investors continued their selling spree for a second day in a row.
By Jie Ye-eun
