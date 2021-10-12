 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Bitcoin price jumps 30% in Oct

By Park Ga-young
Published : Oct 12, 2021 - 15:40       Updated : Oct 12, 2021 - 15:44
A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. (Reuters-Yonhap)
A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. (Reuters-Yonhap)
Bitcoin jumped 30 percent this month to reach 70 million won ($58,378), the first time it breached that level in five months, as US financial regulators said they won’t follow China in banning cryptocurrency transactions.

The largest cryptocurrency by market cap rose almost 30 percent during October to 70.99 million won as of Tuesday morning, data from crypto exchange Upbit showed. With the rally this month, bitcoin’s market capitalization reached 1 trillion won, surpassing that of Facebook, while its transaction volume stood at 12.1 billion won on Monday, increasing 15.2 percent from a week earlier.

The latest upward movement came as traditional players in the finance sector appear to be embracing the virtual asset, easing investors’ mounting concerns over China’s decision to ban virtual currencies last month.

US Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler last week said that the US won’t make digital tokens illegal. In addition, Soros Fund Management, the asset management company founded by billionaire investor George Soros, revealed that it owns Bitcoin, boosting investors’ sentiment.

The expectation for additional exchange-traded funds approvals in the US next week also pushed up prices of bitcoin. On Sunday, the SEC approved the Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF, an ETF that aims to provide investors with exposure to publicly traded companies with exposure to the digital currency. The SEC might give the green light to four ETFs next week, media reports said.

By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114