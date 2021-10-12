S. Korea calls for talks with N. Korea after NK leader cites 'double standards'

Ministry of Unification (Yonhap)

The South Korean government proposed Tuesday North Korea resume inter-Korean dialogue in order to narrow differences and promote mutual understanding after its leader accused Seoul of being "hypocritical" and having "double standards."



In a speech Monday at a defense development exhibition to mark the 76th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, the North's leader Kim Jong-un condemned Seoul for continuing efforts to boost its military capabilities while talking publicly of "peace, cooperation and prosperity," according to the North's Korean Central News Agency.



In response to Kim's speech, an official at the South's Ministry of Unification said it would be difficult to deal with inter-Korean relations from the "unilateral" standards of one side.



It is the government's basic stance that "Inter-Korean relations are difficult to resolve in a way to unilaterally demand and drive the standards of one side," the official said. "(We) will resolve such a problem, narrowing differences related to double standards through dialogue and cooperation based on agreements (between the two sides so far)."



The official said Kim's latest speech seems to be aimed at encouraging the implementation of the North's new five-year strategic goal to miniaturize nuclear weapons and produce super-large nuclear warheads, which was presented during the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in January.



It is also viewed, in general, as the confirmation of remarks he made during the Supreme People's Assembly last month, added the official who spoke on the customary condition of anonymity. (Yonhap)