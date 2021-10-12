 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Electronics starts mass production of 14-nano EUV DDR5 DRAM

By Hong Yoo
Published : Oct 12, 2021 - 17:09       Updated : Oct 12, 2021 - 17:09

Samsung Electronics starts mass production of industry‘s smallest 14-nano DRAM based on EUV technology (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics started its mass production of the industry’s smallest 14-nano DRAM based on extreme ultraviolet technology.

The South Korean tech giant announced Tuesday that the 5-layer memory product was made with the world’s most advanced technology currently in use.

Samsung shipped the first samples of EUV DRAM modules to customers in March last year.

The manufacturing process has increased wafer productivity by approximately 20 percent and reduced power consumption by nearly 20 percent compared to the previous generation of DRAM.

Samsung says it will apply this DRAM process to its DDR5 products.

DDR5 has a speed of up to 7.2 Gbps which is twice as fast as the previous generation of DRAM, DDR4.

The demand for DDR5 has been growing as data centers, supercomputers and enterprise service applications advance into data-heavy areas such as AI and machine learning.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
