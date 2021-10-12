Navy cut back on live-fire drills under Moon

The Navy has steadily scaled back exercises using live ammunition since President Moon Jae-in took office in 2017, a lawmaker said, amid concerns that Moon’s North Korea policy could affect combat readiness.
Live ammunition was used 96 percent of the time in 2016 but the rate has slowly fallen since and hit 87 percent in 2020, according to Rep. Shin Won-sik of the opposition People Power Party, citing data compiled by the Navy.
The data was an average of the rates live ammunition was employed for each drill involving aircraft, ships and ground troops.
Aircraft drills saw the largest drop in use of live ammunition, going from 99 percent in 2016 to 85 percent in 2020, while in the same period, the rate fell from 94 percent to 82 percent for ship exercises. The rate decline was lowest for ground troop drills, which used live ammunition 87 percent of the time in 2020, compared with 96 percent in 2016.
“The Navy really needs to step up efforts to run more real simulations,” said Shin, who served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The Navy refused to acknowledge that it cut back on any drills for the last five years, saying it had run them as planned. But this is not the first time the Navy was accused of holding back drills not to upset North Korea.
A week earlier, Rep. Han Ki-ho of the opposition People Power Party found that the Navy had cut back on its submarine drills with the US since 2018, when Moon met with North Korean leader three times and began to expand on his initiative to make peace deals stay in place.
But North Korea rehearsed submarine attacks on South Korea even as the two neighbors held the talks that year, and the South Korean Navy, which was aware of the activity, decided not to make it public, according to Rep. Han, who described Pyongyang as dead set on infiltration.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Monday that South Korea and the US were not “the enemy” but his country would nevertheless continue working to increase its military capabilities. Pyongyang has said it will take part in talks only if Seoul and Washington meet certain conditions, like sanctions relief.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)