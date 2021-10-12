Korea Herald, Uzbek Embassy pledge to expand media cooperation

Choi Jin-young (left), CEO of The Korea Herald, poses with Uzbek Ambassador Vitali V. Fen at a signing ceremony at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul on Thursday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

The Korea Herald and the Embassy of Uzbekistan in South Korea signed a memorandum of understanding to expand media cooperation on Thursday.



A signing ceremony was held at the embassy in Hannam-dong, Seoul, Oct. 7, with Ambassador Vitali V. Fen and Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young in attendance.



Uzbekistan offers many opportunities for joint investment projects, Fen said. He mentioned climate change, energy, establishing inclusive infrastructure, the transition to a low-carbon economy, and Korea’s advanced science and technology and experience.



Uzbekistan and Korea have cooperated on various infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan, Fen added, such as the construction of Tashkent Children’s Hospital and Korea International University, but he said many more opportunities remain in the health, pharmaceuticals and raw materials sectors.



The COVID-19 period is a crucial time to lay the foundation, expand business, and strengthen the trade and cultural relationships between Korea and Uzbekistan, he said.



The ambassador also expressed keen interest in the upcoming Eurasian Economic Forum, which The Korea Herald is organizing this month as part of efforts to better communicate with the public and private sectors.



