 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Korea Herald, Uzbek Embassy pledge to expand media cooperation

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Oct 12, 2021 - 13:11       Updated : Oct 12, 2021 - 13:13
Choi Jin-young (left), CEO of The Korea Herald, poses with Uzbek Ambassador Vitali V. Fen at a signing ceremony at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul on Thursday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Choi Jin-young (left), CEO of The Korea Herald, poses with Uzbek Ambassador Vitali V. Fen at a signing ceremony at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul on Thursday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
The Korea Herald and the Embassy of Uzbekistan in South Korea signed a memorandum of understanding to expand media cooperation on Thursday.

A signing ceremony was held at the embassy in Hannam-dong, Seoul, Oct. 7, with Ambassador Vitali V. Fen and Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young in attendance.

Uzbekistan offers many opportunities for joint investment projects, Fen said. He mentioned climate change, energy, establishing inclusive infrastructure, the transition to a low-carbon economy, and Korea’s advanced science and technology and experience.

Uzbekistan and Korea have cooperated on various infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan, Fen added, such as the construction of Tashkent Children’s Hospital and Korea International University, but he said many more opportunities remain in the health, pharmaceuticals and raw materials sectors.

The COVID-19 period is a crucial time to lay the foundation, expand business, and strengthen the trade and cultural relationships between Korea and Uzbekistan, he said.

The ambassador also expressed keen interest in the upcoming Eurasian Economic Forum, which The Korea Herald is organizing this month as part of efforts to better communicate with the public and private sectors.
Choi Jin-young (left), CEO of The Korea Herald and Uzbek Ambassador Vitali V. Fen signing memorandum of understanding (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Choi Jin-young (left), CEO of The Korea Herald and Uzbek Ambassador Vitali V. Fen signing memorandum of understanding (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Choi said the memorandum would contribute to mutual awareness and bilateral prospects between Korea and Uzbekistan and would deepen bilateral cooperation while making use of Korea’s outstanding global media content.

Choi noted that Uzbekistan and Korea had developed a strategic partnership in the economic and trade fields and had pursued multifaceted cooperation.

“Increasing the readership of The Korea Herald that focuses on global news and digital content production would invigorate cultural and human exchanges with Uzbekistan in coming years,” he said.


By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114