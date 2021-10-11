 Back To Top
Business

Samsung partners with renowned directors to produce films with Galaxy devices

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 11, 2021 - 13:09       Updated : Oct 11, 2021 - 13:09
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday, shows a scene from Joe Wright's "Princess & Peppernose," which was filmed with the company's Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it has partnered with some high-profile filmmakers to produce movies with its Galaxy smartphones as the South Korean tech giant aims to better promote its mobile devices.

Samsung started a campaign called "Filmed #withGalaxy" with an aim to encourage people to expand their creativity with Galaxy smartphones. Joe Wright, who is best known for directing the romantic drama film "Pride and Prejudice," is the first participant of the campaign, it added.

Samsung said Wright filmed "Princess & Peppernose," the tale of a princess who defies convention in search of love, entirely with a Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone.

In particular, during the creation of "Princess & Peppernose," the musical using puppetry and live-action choreography, Wright and his crew especially took advantage of the Galaxy S21 Ultra's 13mm Ultra-Wide lens, it added.

Following Wright's film, Samsung said it will also release works from other respected directors around the world, including China's Sha Mo, who is known for "Love Will Tear Us Apart" and "My Huckleberry Friends."

He also used the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G to shoot his new film "Kids of Paradise" that centers around children in a small school in the countryside.

Samsung said "Princess & Peppernose" and "Kids of Paradise" will be unveiled at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in South Korea that runs until Friday. (Yonhap)
