Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong arrives at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, last Monday. (Yonhap)

The top diplomats of South Korea and the United Arab Emirates have held talks in Dubai to discuss ways to deepen cooperation between the two countries, the foreign ministry said Monday.



Sunday's talks between Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, came as Seoul seeks to further strengthen the bilateral relationship, which was elevated to a special strategic partnership in 2018.



Chung expressed hope for the success of the UAE's "Projects of the 50," a series of developmental and economic projects to establish the Middle East country as a magnet for talent and investment.



The UAE minister said his country seeks to take South Korea's economic achievements as a model for his country, while voicing hope the countries will further develop the bilateral partnership, the ministry said.



The two sides also agreed to continue cooperation related to South Korea's push to host the 2030 World Expo in the country's southeastern port city of Busan and its plan to host a UN peacekeeping ministerial conference in Seoul in December.



Earlier in the day, Chung also paid a courtesy call on Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



During the meeting, Chung asked for the UAE's support for Korea's efforts to host the Expo. He also hoped the two countries would further expand areas of cooperation to include various areas, including culture and renewable energy. (Yonhap)