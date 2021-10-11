[News Focus] Employment index in steady improvement in 2021

People gather in a job fair at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday. (Yonhap)

SEJONG - South Korean hiring is showing signs of recovery, though it is hard to say that the uncertainty has been lifted amid the ongoing pandemic situation.



A small rebound in the employment index could be seen in recent figures for the portion of “unemployed plus underemployed” of the economically active population.



According to the Supplementary Index III for Employment, compiled by Statistics Korea, the portion of unemployed or underemployed -- known as the “de facto” or “extended” jobless rate -- posted 12.3 percent in August.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)