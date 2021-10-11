 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Sports

S. Korean Im Sung-jae captures 2nd career PGA Tour title

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 11, 2021 - 09:23       Updated : Oct 11, 2021 - 09:23
In this Getty Images photo, Im Sung-jae of South Korea watches his tee shot from the eighth hole during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas on Sunday. (Getty Images)
In this Getty Images photo, Im Sung-jae of South Korea watches his tee shot from the eighth hole during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas on Sunday. (Getty Images)
Powered by a blistering final round, South Korean Im Sung-jae has captured his second career PGA Tour title.

Im won the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas on Sunday (local time), after pouring in nine birdies in a bogey-free final round of 62. By finishing at 24-under 260, Im will cash in a winner's check of $1.26 million.

Im, the 2018-19 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, picked up his first title at the Honda Classic in March 2020. He joins Choi Kyoung-ju, Yang Yong-eun, Bae Sang-moon and Kim Si-woo as South Korean men with multiple PGA Tour victories.

Im was the 36-hole leader but had dropped to sixth place after shooting a 70 in the third round. Im trailed leader Adam Schenk by three strokes at 15-under entering Sunday.

Im started his day with a birdie and didn't look back.

He had a birdie at the fourth. Another birdie at the sixth put Im in a four-way tie for first place, and he took the sole possession of the lead with a birdie at the seventh.

He then reeled off five consecutive birdies starting at the ninth hole, where he nearly chipped in from just off the green for an eagle.

Im said the par-71 course was there for the taking in the final round because there was virtually no wind, compared with the more challenging conditions in the third round.

"I didn't have to worry about the wind, and I stayed relaxed the whole day," he said. "My driver, irons and putter came through when I needed them the most."

Schenk had three bogeys en route to a 70, which left him tied for third. Matthew Wolff finished alone in second place after shooting a 68 on Sunday. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114