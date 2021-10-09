 Back To Top
National

More than 30m people fully vaccinated in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 9, 2021 - 13:55       Updated : Oct 9, 2021 - 13:55
Citizens are monitored for possible side effects after receiving a COVID-19 jab at a makeshift clinic in western Seoul on Oct. 7, 2021. (Yonhap)
Citizens are monitored for possible side effects after receiving a COVID-19 jab at a makeshift clinic in western Seoul on Oct. 7, 2021. (Yonhap)




The number of fully vaccinated people in South Korea has surpassed 30 million, data showed Saturday, as the country speeds up inoculations and seeks to gradually roll out the “living with COVID-19” scheme.

Around 30.3 million people, or 59.1 percent of the total population, have been fully inoculated since the country launched its vaccination program in February, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The KDCA said nearly 1.1 million people received their second shot Friday, which was a record high daily figure.

The percentage of fully vaccinated South Koreans aged 18 and above was estimated at 68.7 percent, the data also showed.

Those who have received the first shot of two-part vaccines also came to 39.9 million, taking up 77.7 percent of the total population.

South Korea currently plans to complete vaccinating 70 percent of the population by the end of this month and gradually roll out what it calls the “living with COVID-19” scheme in early November. (Yonhap)
