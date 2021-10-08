Hamaguchi planned to film Cannes-winning 'Drive My Car' in Busan

Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi speaks during a press conference at the 26th Busan International Film Festival in the southern port city of Busan on Oct. 8, 2021. (Yonhap)





Award-winning Japanese film director Ryusuke Hamaguchi said Friday he had planned to shoot his latest project in South Korea to learn from the neighboring country's thriving cinema industry.



He was in Busan, as his two films, "Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy" and "Drive My Car," were invited to the Gala Presentation section for introducing new projects of the world's renowned filmmakers at the ongoing 26th Busan International Film Festival. (Yonhap)