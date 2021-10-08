DP chief asks Italian ambassador for support for end-of-war declaration

The South and the North are still technically in a state of conflict as the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty. Last month, Moon called for an end-of-war declaration during his UN General Assembly speech.
During Friday's meeting, Song also requested the ambassador's help in arranging a visit to North Korea by Pope Francis so as to help improve inter-Korean ties.
In response, the Italian ambassador said his country has the will to cooperate entirely with South Korea to relieve conflicts on the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)