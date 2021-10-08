Legendary director Im Kwon-taek looks back on 60-year career

Im Kwon-taek speaks during a press conference at the theater in the Centum Campus of Dongseo University in Busan on Thursday. (BIFF)



Legendary director Im Kwon-taek, 86, entered the theater in the Centum Campus of Dongseo University in Busan, where a press conference organized by the 26th Busan International Film Festival was to take place, proceeding slowly with a cane.



With unsteady hands, he took out the golden-frame glasses from his jacket and began to look back on his 60 years in the Korean film industry.



“I have a career of creating over 102 films or so,” he said. “If I state my career in one sentence, I would say that ‘I liked movies so I followed the path.‘”



Im said “Jokbo (The Genealogy)” (1979), which depicts people of the Joseon era who were trying to secure their names and the value of their family trees during the Japanese colonial period, is special.



“‘Jokbo’ is the film in which I revealed my uniqueness as a director for the first time. I formed my own style so it is a monumental film for me,” Im said.



The director also said he adores his classic love story “Chunhyang,” which he directed in 2000. It earned him his first invitation to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.



After “Chunhyang,” Im won the prestigious best director award in 2002 at Cannes for “Chihwaseon,” the first such honor given to a Korean filmmaker.



Talking about this award during the press conference, Im said he has some bitter memories about the award.



“(Before I won the award) there were expectations from people for me to win, but I felt like I was not good enough for it,” he said.





