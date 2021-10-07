 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

[Photo News] Massive oil spill off California coast

By Ko Yoon-hee
Published : Oct 9, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Oct 9, 2021 - 16:00
On Oct. 2, a massive oil spill of at least 570,000 liters occurred off the coast of Huntington Beach south of Los Angeles.

The oil spill is believed to have originated from a damaged pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach, which is connected to an offshore oil platform known as Elly. 

Many fish and birds, as well as local wetlands around the area, have been seriously affected. 

The pipeline was reported to have stopped leaking Sunday, but oil remains in the waters off Huntington Beach and oil slicks are becoming visible on the shores of Newport Beach. 

Officials say the oil will likely continue to mar Orange County beaches for the next few days.

The beaches are closed until further notice.


Photos: (AFP-Yonhap)

By Ko Yoon-hee (ko.yooni930@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114