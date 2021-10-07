 Back To Top
National

FM Chung to visit UAE for talks on bilateral relations, cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 7, 2021 - 15:53       Updated : Oct 7, 2021 - 15:53
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (Yonhap)
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this week for talks on bilateral relations and cooperation, his ministry said Thursday.

Chung is scheduled to begin a four-day trip to the Middle Eastern nation Friday, during which he will hold talks with his UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, it said.

He also plans to pay a courtesy call on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Chung is expected to have discussions on efforts to boost two-way cooperation in various sectors, such as energy, health and agriculture, and further develop bilateral relations, the ministry said.

While staying in the UAE, Chung plans to preside over an in-person meeting with the chiefs of the South Korean diplomatic missions, stationed in the Middle East, to discuss the regional situations and ways to enhance cooperation with countries there in the post-pandemic era.

The minister traveled to Paris earlier this week to attend the annual ministerial council meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). (Yonhap)
