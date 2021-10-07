[Well-Curated Weekend] Arrival of fall calls for quiet, long walks

Autumn is here.
And the best way to enjoy the glorious colors of trees and scent of pine while learning about Korean history is to visit forest trails inside Joseon royal tomb compounds which will stay open through Nov. 30.
Photo of Sunseong-gil (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
For those who want to enjoy trails in the city, there are two trails in Seoul — a trail at royal tombs Taeneung and Gangneung and a trail at Mount Cheonjang near Euineung.
The trail between Taeneung and Gangneung is around 1,800 meters long and the trail near Euineung is around 97 meters long. Both are known for its lush forests of pine and oak trees.
The other trails are located in Gyeonggi Province. Beautiful colors of maple tree leaves can be enjoyed best in trails near Saneung in Namyangju and Yeongneung in Yeoju.
A trail near “Gwangneung” in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province (CHA)
The trail near Donggureung, also known as the East Nine Royal Tombs in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, is expected to open to the public on Nov. 2.
Although they are outdoor trails, the visitors have to observe COVID-19 guidelines.
In October, the trails will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday. In November, they will close at 4:30 p.m. More details about the trails are on the Cultural Heritage Administration’s website.
Young artist Kim Hee-soo shows at Gallery Afternoon
“Untitled“ by Kim Hee-soo (Gallery Afternoon)
Artist Kim Hee-soo paints people around him, adding his imagination to the works. Sometimes the figures have expressionless faces, sometimes they are staring at something surrounded by a gloomy atmosphere. Kim is one of the emerging young Korean artists recognized by young collectors, including RM from boy band BTS.
Kim’s first solo exhibition at the Gallery Afternoon in central Seoul encompasses a variety of works from paintings to installations, which will be held in two sessions throughout November.
The first part of the exhibition, which runs through Oct. 17, is being held under the theme of “Be Normal,” showcasing some 60 large-scale paintings. The second part of the exhibition will be held from Oct. 23 to Nov. 28 with the theme of “People.” That show will feature Kim’s newly created watercolor painting that depict 100 people along with his installation works.
The artist’s drawing performances will take place as a pop-up event for visitors. Online reservations on Naver are required to visit the gallery.
The Gallery Afternoon opened in July in Samcheong-dong in central Seoul and aims to focus on discovering young Korean artists and introducing their works. Jongno Hanbok Festival
The beauty of the traditional Korean costume, hanbok, will be presented offline and online at this year’s Jongno Hanbok Festival.
Under the concept of “flowering hanbok in Jongno,” the annual festival will start on Oct. 9 and run through Oct. 24.
The event is divided into two different sections -- an online hanbok fashion show and offline Jongno hanbok road project.
The fashion show offers an opportunity for viewers to see models in hanbok strolling around the areas of Jongno, including Gyeonghui Palace. The show also features a special performance of traditional Korean percussion instruments. The videos of the festival will also be available at the official YouTube channel of the Jongno Foundation for Arts and Culture.
The Jongno hanbok road project is an offline event, where the visitors can tour around streets and areas recommended by the festival’s organizing committee, including Jongmyo Shrine, Gwanghwamun and Bukchon Hanok Village near Gyeongbok Palace.
Updated information are available on Jongno Hanbok Festival’s official website.
