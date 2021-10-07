[Well-Curated Weekend] Arrival of fall calls for quiet, long walks

Autumn is here.



And the best way to enjoy the glorious colors of trees and scent of pine while learning about Korean history is to visit forest trails inside Joseon royal tomb compounds which will stay open through Nov. 30.





Photo of Sunseong-gil (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

For those who want to enjoy trails in the city, there are two trails in Seoul — a trail at royal tombs Taeneung and Gangneung and a trail at Mount Cheonjang near Euineung.



The trail between Taeneung and Gangneung is around 1,800 meters long and the trail near Euineung is around 97 meters long. Both are known for its lush forests of pine and oak trees.



The other trails are located in Gyeonggi Province. Beautiful colors of maple tree leaves can be enjoyed best in trails near Saneung in Namyangju and Yeongneung in Yeoju.



A trail near “Gwangneung” in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province (CHA)

The trail near Donggureung, also known as the East Nine Royal Tombs in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, is expected to open to the public on Nov. 2.



Although they are outdoor trails, the visitors have to observe COVID-19 guidelines.



In October, the trails will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday. In November, they will close at 4:30 p.m. More details about the trails are on the Cultural Heritage Administration’s website.



