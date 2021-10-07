[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

No Time To Die
(US)
Opened Sept. 29
Action
Directed by Cary Fukunaga
James Bond (Daniel Craig) has retired from MI6 and is attempting to live a normal life in Jamaica. However, his peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), an old friend from the CIA, turns up. He asks him to go on a last mission, which involves a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
On the Line
(Korea)
Opened Sept. 15
Action
Co-directed by Kim Sun and Kim Gok
Seo-jun (Byun Yo-han) and his colleagues at a construction site in Busan lose around 3 billion won ($2.5 million) to a massive voice-phishing ring. He decides to look for the mastermind behind it and tracks the crimes to a call center in China. At the center, Seo-jun finds out the crime ring is preparing for its next big project.
Miracle: Letters to the President
(Korea)
Opened Sept. 15
Drama
Directed by Lee Jang-hoon
In a small remote village in North Gyeongsang Province in the 1980s, there are no train stations or pedestrian roads. People in the village have to walk on the railroad to get to the nearest town, which constantly exposes them to the danger of being hit by trains. Joon-kyeong (played by Park Jung-min), a high school student, starts writing to the president, asking him to build a train station at the foot of his village for a safer journey to school.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
(US)
Opened Sept. 1
Action
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton
Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung) has been ruling the world of darkness for centuries with the power of Ten Rings, which grants immortality and great power to the user. Wenwu’s son Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) was trained as an assassin under him when he was a kid, but he later chooses to live a normal life. One day, Shang-Chi is attacked and realizes he cannot escape his fate.
