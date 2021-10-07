 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Oct 8, 2021 - 09:01       Updated : Oct 8, 2021 - 09:01
No Time To Die
(US)
Opened Sept. 29
Action
Directed by Cary Fukunaga

James Bond (Daniel Craig) has retired from MI6 and is attempting to live a normal life in Jamaica. However, his peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), an old friend from the CIA, turns up. He asks him to go on a last mission, which involves a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.


On the Line
(Korea)
Opened Sept. 15
Action
Co-directed by Kim Sun and Kim Gok

Seo-jun (Byun Yo-han) and his colleagues at a construction site in Busan lose around 3 billion won ($2.5 million) to a massive voice-phishing ring. He decides to look for the mastermind behind it and tracks the crimes to a call center in China. At the center, Seo-jun finds out the crime ring is preparing for its next big project.

Miracle: Letters to the President
(Korea)
Opened Sept. 15
Drama
Directed by Lee Jang-hoon 

In a small remote village in North Gyeongsang Province in the 1980s, there are no train stations or pedestrian roads. People in the village have to walk on the railroad to get to the nearest town, which constantly exposes them to the danger of being hit by trains. Joon-kyeong (played by Park Jung-min), a high school student, starts writing to the president, asking him to build a train station at the foot of his village for a safer journey to school. 


Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
(US)
Opened Sept. 1
Action
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton

Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung) has been ruling the world of darkness for centuries with the power of Ten Rings, which grants immortality and great power to the user. Wenwu’s son Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) was trained as an assassin under him when he was a kid, but he later chooses to live a normal life. One day, Shang-Chi is attacked and realizes he cannot escape his fate.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114