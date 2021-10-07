[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

No Time To Die

(US)

Opened Sept. 29

Action

Directed by Cary Fukunaga



James Bond (Daniel Craig) has retired from MI6 and is attempting to live a normal life in Jamaica. However, his peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), an old friend from the CIA, turns up. He asks him to go on a last mission, which involves a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.







On the Line

(Korea)

Opened Sept. 15

Action

Co-directed by Kim Sun and Kim Gok



Seo-jun (Byun Yo-han) and his colleagues at a construction site in Busan lose around 3 billion won ($2.5 million) to a massive voice-phishing ring. He decides to look for the mastermind behind it and tracks the crimes to a call center in China. At the center, Seo-jun finds out the crime ring is preparing for its next big project.





Miracle: Letters to the President

(Korea)

Opened Sept. 15

Drama

Directed by Lee Jang-hoon



In a small remote village in North Gyeongsang Province in the 1980s, there are no train stations or pedestrian roads. People in the village have to walk on the railroad to get to the nearest town, which constantly exposes them to the danger of being hit by trains. Joon-kyeong (played by Park Jung-min), a high school student, starts writing to the president, asking him to build a train station at the foot of his village for a safer journey to school.





