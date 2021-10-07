[Eye Plus] Fall flowers blooming at Seoul Olympic Park

Seoul Olympic Park in Songpa District, southern Seoul, was built in preparation for the 1986 Asian Games and the 1988 Olympic Games. Korea hosting its first summer Olympics in 1988 was seen as a culmination of the nation’s rapid growth over a few short decades.



When construction work started, a massive Baekje Dynasty earth fortification, called Monchontoseong, was excavated and then restored to allow visitors to enjoy a historic stroll in harmony with the newly-built park.





Now the 1.67 square-kilometer site, consisting of wide open spaces and stadiums for sports and cultural events, has transformed into a large urban ecological park.







At this time of year, in particular, autumn flowers are blooming all over the park.





A pink muhly garden has become a new tourist attraction. The grass turns to pink and purple in September and keeps its mysterious hue until November.





Cosmos are the most representative fall flower here. Fields of yellows and reds attract couples and families to fully cherish the autumn mood.



Homegrown roses are also in full bloom. Roses are known as a spring flower but they continue blooming throughout the summer and fall seasons.