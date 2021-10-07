 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Car accidents involving unlicensed teenagers rise by 34%: data

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 7, 2021 - 09:38       Updated : Oct 7, 2021 - 09:38
This file photo, provided by the fire authority of the southern Jeju Island, shows a car that crahsed into a traffic pole. The car was known to have been driven by an unlicensed 18-year-old. (Fire Authority of the southern Jeju Island)
This file photo, provided by the fire authority of the southern Jeju Island, shows a car that crahsed into a traffic pole. The car was known to have been driven by an unlicensed 18-year-old. (Fire Authority of the southern Jeju Island)
Car accidents involving unlicensed teenagers soared by 34 percent between 2018 and 2020, road traffic data showed Thursday.

According to a Korea Road Traffic Authority report submitted to Rep. Kang Deuk-gu of the ruling Democratic Party, teenagers caused 833 accidents last year while driving without a license, a sharp jump from 618 and 689 accidents in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

More than 3,100 people suffered injuries and 63 died in the total of 2,140 accidents involving unlicensed teenagers during the thre-year period, according to the data.

About 27.7 percent of the accidents were caused by 17-year-olds while accidents involving 16-year-olds accounted for 22.5 percent and 18-year-olds at 21.5 percent. The legal driving age is 18 in South Korea.

Kang said the government should come up with measures to prevent dangerous driving by unlicensed teenagers, pointing out that a lot of them rent cars with a fake identity.

"Teenagers must acknowledge that their simple curiosity and desire for driving can become a serious crime that takes away other people's lives," he said, adding that schools should also strengthen traffic and safety education. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114