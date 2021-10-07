Samsung unveils tech road map for foundry biz

This photo shows an image from its foundry forum held online. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday unveiled its technology road map for the foundry business as the company vowed to improve its capacity and advanced manufacturing solutions in the contract chipmaking sector.

At the Samsung Foundry Forum 2021, which was held online under the theme of "Adding one more dimension," the South Korean chipmaker revealed its plans for future technology nodes, operations and services.

Samsung, the world's No. 2 foundry player behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), said it first plans to deploy gate-all-around (GAA) technology on the 3-nanometer (nm) process in the first half of 2022.