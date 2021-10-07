 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Samsung unveils tech road map for foundry biz

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 7, 2021 - 09:20       Updated : Oct 7, 2021 - 09:20

 

This photo shows an image from its foundry forum held online. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
This photo shows an image from its foundry forum held online. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday unveiled its technology road map for the foundry business as the company vowed to improve its capacity and advanced manufacturing solutions in the contract chipmaking sector.

At the Samsung Foundry Forum 2021, which was held online under the theme of "Adding one more dimension," the South Korean chipmaker revealed its plans for future technology nodes, operations and services.

Samsung, the world's No. 2 foundry player behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), said it first plans to deploy gate-all-around (GAA) technology on the 3-nanometer (nm) process in the first half of 2022. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114