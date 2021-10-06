[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

'Glamping Suite: Seoulite’ at L’Escape Hotel



L’Escape Hotel in Seoul presents its “Glamping Suite: Seoulite” package, allowing guests to enjoy private hotel getaways in the boutique-style hotel’s cozy suites.



To conjure up a glamorous camping mood, prior to check-in the hotel will set up camping items from high-end outdoor brand Nordisk.



Modern Chinese restaurant Palais de Chine offers a Dajeong Set -- including Cantonese-style deep-fried pork with black vinegar sauce, sauteed rice noodles with beef and Yangzhou fried rice -- from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. as room service.



Guests also get a complimentary buffet breakfast for two. The package starts at 380,000 won and is available through the end of March.



To make reservations, call (02) 317-4000.





‘Blue Night of Jeju Island’ at InterContinental Seoul Coex



InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong, southern Seoul, offers the “Blue Night of Jeju Island” package for guests who want to celebrate autumn and beer. A gift set that includes three bottles of the premium specialty beer Coffee Golden Ale, jointly released by Jeju Beer and Bluebottle, will be provided along with a beer glass, a box of mandarin chips and night in a Superior Room. The package also comes with an event voucher for two that can be redeemed for unlimited alcohol and food at Wonder Hour x Jeju Beer in the Lobby Lounge on the ground floor. Additionally, guests can try a sommelier-recommended organic wine and special alcoholic beverages. The package continues until Nov. 30 and starts at 284,350 won.



For reservations, call (02) 3430-8888.





‘A Year’s Journey Suite’ at Grand Josun Busan



To commemorate its one-year anniversary, the Grand Josun Busan launched the package “A Year’s Journey Suite.”



Guests stay in an Executive Suite room and get food and beverage discounts worth 300,000 won, as well as an Aria buffet breakfast for two, a session for two at Ocelas’ Signature Spa and the Josun Deli’s Hamper Set.



At the Aria buffet, guests can enjoy locally sourced kelp from Gijang-gun, Busan, fermented mullet, sea urchin roe -- an autumn favorite -- and sparkling wine.



The hotel’s Lounge & Bar and Josun Deli are also offering anniversary specials until Oct. 10: four kinds of tea cocktails made with Christine Dattner’s premium teas.



The package is offered until Dec. 23 and costs 1,070,000 won.



For inquiries, call (051) 922-5000.





‘Autumn Sound On’ at Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul



Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul, on Namsan, presents the “Autumn Sound On” package.



Guests can fully immerse themselves in a relaxation pool while listening to audiobooks narrated by professional voice actors.



The offer includes a one-night stay, breakfast for two at the Granum Dining Lounge and a yearlong membership with audiobook service Welaaa.



In addition, a set of LG Tone Free wireless earphones will be provided along with vouchers for two people for the indoor swimming pool and fitness center.



The package is a limited offer, with 30 rooms available until Nov. 30, and prices start at 550,000 won.



Reservations can be made at (02) 2250-8000.



