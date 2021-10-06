[test test test] Germany's Greens and FDP ready for talks on centre-left coalition

 Back To Top
Germany's Greens and FDP ready for talks on centre-left coalition

By 이용희
Published : Oct 6, 2021 - 19:20       Updated : Oct 6, 2021 - 19:20

Germany's Greens and FDP ready for talks on centre-left coalition

Berlin (dpa) - Germany's Green Party and Free Democrats (FDP) said on Wednesday they were ready for formal, three-way talks with the Social Democrats (SPD) about forming a coalition government, after elections last month left it unclear as to which parties could command a majority in parliament.

"We have accepted the proposal of talks with the SPD," said FDP party leader Christian Lindner in Berlin on Wednesday, shortly after a similar statement from the Greens' Annalena Baerbock.

Talks to form a so-called "Jamaica" coalition with the conservative CDU/CSU bloc and the Greens, however, remained an option, Lindner emphasized.

The FDP would only enter a centrist government that strengthened the "value of freedom" and provided a real impetus for the renewal of the country, Lindner said, adding that liberal policies were what counted.

By 이용희 (yonghee7@heraldcorp.com)
