[test test test] Germany's Greens and FDP ready for talks on centre-left coalition

Germany's Greens and FDP ready for talks on centre-left coalition

Berlin (dpa) - Germany's Green Party and Free Democrats (FDP) said on Wednesday they were ready for formal, three-way talks with the Social Democrats (SPD) about forming a coalition government, after elections last month left it unclear as to which parties could command a majority in parliament.

"We have accepted the proposal of talks with the SPD," said FDP party leader Christian Lindner in Berlin on Wednesday, shortly after a similar statement from the Greens' Annalena Baerbock.