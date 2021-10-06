 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

LG Innotek showcases new substrate products at KPCA show

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Oct 6, 2021 - 16:56       Updated : Oct 6, 2021 - 17:38
CEO Jeong Cheol-dong (second from right) looks at new products at KPCA show 2021 in Songdo, Incheon, on Wednesday. (LG Innotek)
CEO Jeong Cheol-dong (second from right) looks at new products at KPCA show 2021 in Songdo, Incheon, on Wednesday. (LG Innotek)
LG Innotek said Wednesday the company is taking part in an international trade show for substrates and chip packaging technologies to showcase its newest products and technologies.

The electronic parts supplier of LG Group exhibited three new products -- 5G Antenna in Package, RF-System in Package and Chip On Film -- at the Korea International Electronic Circuits and Packaging Show 2021 that kicked a three-day run in Songdo, Incheon on Wednesday.

The 5G AiP is a substrate for the antenna module that supports 5G mmWave transmission that modularizes parts such as the filter, power amplifier and transmission chipset.

The RF-SiP is high-integrated and ultra-thin ideal for semiconductor packaging for telecommunications chips.

And the COF that connects the display panels with the main boards of smartphones and TVs features LG’s latest nanotechnology, which is preferred by manufacturers of high-resolution flexible displays.

The show drew around 105 companies supplying circuits and packaging solutions for electronics.

“The circuit and chip packing industry is facing multiple changes and challenges amid the pandemic,” said CEO Jeong Cheol-dong said in a congratulatory speech at the opening ceremony of the show. “I hope this show provides industry players with the opportunity to grow through cooperation.”

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114