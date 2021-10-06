 Back To Top
‘Escape from Mogadishu’ to represent South Korea at 2022 Academy Awards

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Oct 6, 2021 - 18:46       Updated : Oct 6, 2021 - 18:46
Kim Yoon-seok plays South Korean Ambassador to Somalia Han Shin-sung in “Escape From Mogadishu.” (Lotte Entertainment)
Action film “Escape From Mogadishu” has been chosen as Korea’s entry for the best international feature category of the 94th Academy Awards, the Korean Film Council said Tuesday.

Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan, the film is based on true events involving South and North Korean diplomats in Somalia cooperating to escape the country during the 1991 civil war.

“Escape From Mogadishu,” starring veteran actors Kim Yoon-seok, Jo In-sung and Huh Joon-ho, is the most-watched film in South Korea among all films released in 2021, selling more than 3 million tickets.

The Korean box office hit was invited to the 20th New York Asian Film Festival as the opening film in August.

“Based on a real story, ‘Escape From Mogadishu’ is praised by viewers for quality action scenes and suspense, combined with the dramatic tension and cooperation between the diplomats from two Koreas. The film has already come to both domestic and international audiences’ attention,” KOFIC said in a release.

South Korea’s “Parasite” won the non-English movie category at the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020, becoming the first Korean-made film to win an Oscar. Director Bong Joon-ho bagged four Oscars for “Parasite.”

The 94th Academy Awards are to be held on March 27, 2022.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
