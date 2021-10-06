 Back To Top
Business

Unity Korea vows to develop solutions that maximize creativity

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Oct 6, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Oct 6, 2021 - 16:01
Unity Korea CEO Kim In-suk celebrates the firm’s 10th anniversary during an online press conference held Wednesday. (Unity Korea)
Unity Korea CEO Kim In-suk celebrates the firm's 10th anniversary during an online press conference held Wednesday. (Unity Korea)
Unity Korea on Wednesday vowed to grow together with game developers as well as creators in media and entertainment sectors, offering services that go beyond the conventional gaming realm.

During a press conference to mark its 10th anniversary, the Korean branch of the California-based 3D game company introduced a webtoon tablet that allows artists to draw duplicating scenes as an example of its digital solutions for creators.

Dr. Frost, a piece uploaded on Naver Webtoon, illustrated massive crowds with the help of the template’s rendering function, the company said, boosting the artist’s efficiency. Also, the firm is preparing an augmented reality and virtual reality-based metaverse office as its next venture.

“For the past 10 years, Unity Korea stood side by side and provided support to Korea’s game industry. Recently, we began providing a real-time 3D platform to bolster the digital transformation of domestic companies. Now, we will offer customized solutions in Korea, such as a program for local artists,” Unity Korea CEO Kim In-suk said.

After making a foray into the Korean market in 2011, Unity Korea propelled an aggressive expansion, and about 69.2 percent of top 1,000 Korean mobile games are based on the firm’s game engine.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
