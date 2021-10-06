 Back To Top
Finance

Internet banking transactions at new record high in H1

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 6, 2021 - 13:04       Updated : Oct 6, 2021 - 13:04
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's internet banking services continued to grow in the first half, with the number of users and daily transactions rising to new highs, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The number of internet banking users, including mobile banking, came to 186.5 million as of end-June, up 5.6 percent from six months earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The figure is the simple sum of all registered users at 18 internet and mobile banking service providers in the country, meaning the same person may count multiple times toward the sum, according to the BOK.

The tally came as the number of mobile banking users gained 7.9 percent to 145.8 million compared with six months earlier. The portion of mobile banking users accounted for 82.5 percent of total internet banking users.

The daily use of online banking services reached 17.03 million cases as of end-June, up 10.3 percent from the end of last year. (Yonhap)
