 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Hyundai takes over half of FCEV market in Jan.-Aug. period

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 6, 2021 - 10:24       Updated : Oct 6, 2021 - 10:24
This photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the IONIQ 5 crossover vehicle at a local charging station. (Hyundai Motor)
This photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the IONIQ 5 crossover vehicle at a local charging station. (Hyundai Motor)
South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co. took over half of the fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) market in the first eight months of the year, led by strong demand for its SUV model, industry data showed Wednesday.

Hyundai Motor, the maker of the NEXO SUV, sold about 5,900 units in the January-August period, up 34.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from SNE Research.

Hyundai accounted for 52.2 percent of the global FCEV sales over the cited period, far surpassing its Japanese rival Toyota's 39.2 percent.

Hyundai briefly slipped to second place in the FCEV market following Toyota in the first quarter, but it regained the top spot in the first half thanks to the robust sales of the 2021 NEXO model released in January.

Japanese automaker Honda came in a distant third place with a 1.6 percent share over the period.

With the FCEV market still at a nascent stage with a lack of competitive models and charging infrastructure, market watchers expect tougher competition between Hyundai and Toyota, which represent a combined market share of over 90 percent.

"Hyundai continues to lead the FCEV market this year, but its dominant position shrank due to rise of Toyota," SNE Research said in a release. "Hyundai Motor needs to step up its R&D activities and realign its FCEV market strategy."

An FCEV is an eco-friendly vehicle that only emits water vapor as it converts stored hydrogen into electricity, which powers the vehicle's motor. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114