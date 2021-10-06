 Back To Top
Business

LG Electronics' ADAS front camera to be used in Mercedes-Benz C-Class

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 6, 2021 - 10:05       Updated : Oct 6, 2021 - 10:05
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday, shows an image from its ADAS camera. (LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) front camera co-developed with Daimler AG will be used in Mercedes-Benz C-Class vehicles.

An ADAS front camera, usually tucked between the windshield and the rearview mirror, is considered the "eye" of a smart vehicle as it collects various traffic information.

LG said its camera, powered by algorithms developed by its vehicle components solutions (VS) business unit, can provide various features, including automatic emergency braking (AEB), lane keeping assist, lane departure warning (LKA) and traffic sign recognition.

In particular, AEB and LDW are mandatory features for all vehicles to be released next year in the United States, Germany and other countries.

LG said the camera leverages its solutions in telecommunications, telematics and image recognition, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning technologies, to recognize and respond to surrounding environments in real time, thus improving the safety of Mercedes-Benz C-Class models on the road.

Its ADAS front camera earned the ISO 26262 certification, an automotive international standard that guarantees the functional safety of each product and process, from TUV Rheinland, one of the world's leading global testing organizations, in May.

With the mass-production of ADAS cameras, LG said it will continue to beef up and diversify its vehicle components business.

LG is currently trying to expand its presence in the future mobility sector with three main pillars -- infotainment, powertrains and auto lighting systems. (Yonhap)
