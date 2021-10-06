Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday as investor sentiment was uplifted by overnight gains on Wall Street.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 11.73 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,973.90 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



The key stock index got off to an upbeat start, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street that came after sharp losses the previous session.



Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.92 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 1.25 percent.



In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics declined 0.14 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix remained unchanged.



Internet portal operator Naver gained 0.94 percent, and online messaging giant Kakao added 1.8 percent.



Top automaker Hyundai Motor traded flat, while leading chemical firm LG Chem jumped 2.14 percent.



Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics edged up 0.12 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,187.8 won against the US dollar, up 0.9 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)