 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Kakao founder apologizes for controversy over aggressive biz expansion

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 5, 2021 - 16:42       Updated : Oct 5, 2021 - 16:42

This file photo shows its founder Kim Beom-su. (Kakao Corp.)
This file photo shows its founder Kim Beom-su. (Kakao Corp.)
Kim Beom-su, the founder of South Korean internet giant Kakao Corp., apologized Tuesday over the controversy surrounding the company's rapid expansion in recent years, which some criticize has driven small businesses into a corner.

Kakao has faced growing scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators in recent months over the far-reaching influence of its online platform that has been accused of taking business away from mom-and-pop stores.

"I am sorry for having caused the controversy," Kim said during a parliamentary audit by the National Policy Committee.

Last month, Kakao said it would scrap some of its services that compete with small merchants, such as flower delivery, and promised to create a 300 billion won ($253 million) fund to support small businesses.

The Kakao founder has faced even more scrutiny over K Cube Holdings, his wholly owned investment company and the de facto holding company of Kakao.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission is currently looking into Kakao for allegedly omitting or fabricating submitted documents on K Cube Holdings.

"So that K Cube Holdings no longer faces controversy, preparations are being made so that it is no longer a family-controlled company but a company that fulfills its social responsibility," Kim said, adding he will speed up the transition process.

As part of last month's pledge, Kakao said K Cube Holdings would be reshaped to focus on social issues, such as education. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114