Exhibition about Hangeul held in Paris

Chanel’s “Hangeul Jacket” is displayed at exhibition hall 1 of the Korean Cultural Center in Paris (National Hangeul Museum)



An exhibition about the Korean alphabet titled “Hangeul: The Korean Alphabet Meets Design” is being held at the Korean Cultural Center in Paris.



The exhibition, organized jointly by the National Hangeul Museum and the Korean Cultural Center in Paris, will go on until Nov. 12.



The museum explained that the exhibition is held as part of its Hangeul experience project, which aims to promote the Korean language globally.



Also, the exhibition is held to reflect the recent Korean language learning boom in France, ignited by the spread of Korean pop culture. Korean became the 23rd foreign language of the Baccalaureat, an academic test that French students take at the end of high school in 2017. A total of 24 universities and 15 middle and high schools in France offer Korean language classes.



Exhibition hall 1 of the Korean Cultural Center in Paris holds exhibition “Hangeul: The Korean Alphabet Meets Design” (National Hangeul Museum)