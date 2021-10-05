Russian Embassy gears up for Russian Seasons 2021 in Korea

From left: Russian Seasons director Alexei Lebedev, Russian Ambassador to Korea Andrey Kulik, Russian Vice Minister of Culture Vladimir Osintev, the Moscow Soloists Chamber Orchestra’s artistic director Yuir Bashmet, and Semyon Mikhailovsky, rector of the Ilya Repin St. Petersburg Academy, attend a press conference for the Russian Seasons at Seoul Arts Center on Saturday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)