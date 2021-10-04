[Graphic News] Ronaldo leapfrogs Messi in Forbes list of top-earning players

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reclaimed the top spot in the list of the world’s highest-paid soccer players from Lionel Messi, according to Forbes.
Forbes said Ronaldo, among the world’s most popular athletes with over 500 million followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, is set to make $125 million before taxes in the 2021-22 season, with $70 million coming from salary and bonuses at United.
The rest will come from endorsements and partnerships with brands including Nike, Herbalife, Clear and his CR7 brand.
Messi, who topped last year’s list, will be paid a salary of $75 million with an additional $35 million from endorsements for total expected earnings of $110 million.
The Argentine’s strike partner at PSG Neymar is third on the list with total earnings of $95 million. (Reuters)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)