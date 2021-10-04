[News Focus] Korea to rank bottom in youth population in OECD

Headquarters of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)

SEJONG -- South Korea is likely to become the country whose portion of the youth population is the lowest among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in the coming months.



There is also a possibility that Korea will rank the world’s bottom in the portion of youth population, unofficially.



According to the Paris-based organization, Korea recorded 12.2 percent in the percentage of youth population -- or those aged between 0-14 -- in 2020, placing 37th of the 38 OECD members.



This was the second lowest, next to 12 percent in Japan, far falling short of the OECD average at 17.7 percent, the average of Group of 20 at 20.7 percent, and the average of the European Union at 15.1 percent.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)