[Feature] AI job interviews are booming, but doubts linger

A Korea Herald reporter prepares to do a self introduction on Midus IT's AI interview program. (Screen capture)

Interviews are a crucial part of the job search process. But what if you were to be evaluated by a machine, rather than human interviewers?



As digital transformation changes the way businesses get done, accelerated by the contactless trend of the pandemic era, artificial intelligence programs that screen or evaluate job candidates are booming in Korea, as well as elsewhere in the world.



A typical AI-operated interview usually requires candidates to sit through a set of online games and video interviews that are monitored and evaluated by an AI system, according to Midus IT, one of the first companies to offer such software in Korea.



Throughout 60 to 90 minutes, job seekers answer questions via webcam and play games, for instance, matching cards or guessing the weight of items.



During the test-taking process, AI system monitors their biometric signals like their voice pitch, facial expressions, eye movements and measures their problem solving skills. By analyzing such data, the program assesses their skills and personalities to flag the most promising candidates for further review, developers say.



It also saves employers time and money, they say. On top of the stated merits, the pandemic has certainly helped AI-powered hiring service providers.



According to local software developer Midus IT, some 450 companies have used its “InAIR” program last year, up nearly 50 percent from a year earlier. It cuts the time needed to hire a staffer to one-fifth the usual time it takes, the company said, not to mention all the paperwork that human resources has to put into the screening process.



Aside from Midus, there are several companies that have developed AI algorithms for hiring. Local job-matching platform Saramin has its own AI interview program “IM Ground” and startup Genesis lab offers “viewinter,” which is used by big firms like LG Group companies.



Effectiveness aside, one of the key merits of AI-based hiring is the elimination of human errors and bias, according to professor Park Sung-hyuk of the KAIST Business School.



Whether or not you get a job is sometimes determined by luck, he said, because employers are only human and can make mistakes.



“(Due to this,) companies have more than one interviewer go into the interview room together in order to prevent human factors like exhaustion or bias from getting in the way of fair evaluation of the interviewee. But unlike humans, robots are never tired and make decisions based on objective data and facts,” he said.



But that doesn’t mean algorithms being used today always make fair assessments.



It is quite the contrary. In Europe, where AI-based hiring has also gained traction in recent years, calls have grown to regulate them to ensure accuracy, transparency and accountability.





Workers head back to their offices after a lunch break in Yeouido, western Seoul. (Yonhap)