 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

1 Libyan national killed in triple-vehicle crash in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 4, 2021 - 13:57       Updated : Oct 4, 2021 - 13:57
(National Fire Service)
(National Fire Service)
INCHEON -- A triple-vehicle crash in South Korea's western port city of Incheon has killed a Libyan national and injured six others, police said Monday.

The accident happened at 1:41 a.m. when a Chevrolet Camaro collided with the rear end of the Avante compact ahead on a four-lane road near a beach in Incheon, said Kim Hyun-ki, a police officer handling the case.

The Chevrolet Camaro crossed the center line after the first impact and collided with a Kia Morning minicar coming from an opposite lane, he said.

The Libyan national, who was behind the wheel of the Morning, was killed in the accident, and six others -- all South Koreans -- in the two other vehicles were injured, Kim said.  

Police informed the Libyan Embassy in Seoul of the death of the Libyan national in his 30s, a trader of used cars in Incheon, Kim said.

He said an investigation is under way to determine the cause of the accident. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114