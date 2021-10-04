1 Libyan national killed in triple-vehicle crash in S. Korea

(National Fire Service)

INCHEON -- A triple-vehicle crash in South Korea's western port city of Incheon has killed a Libyan national and injured six others, police said Monday.



The accident happened at 1:41 a.m. when a Chevrolet Camaro collided with the rear end of the Avante compact ahead on a four-lane road near a beach in Incheon, said Kim Hyun-ki, a police officer handling the case.



The Chevrolet Camaro crossed the center line after the first impact and collided with a Kia Morning minicar coming from an opposite lane, he said.



The Libyan national, who was behind the wheel of the Morning, was killed in the accident, and six others -- all South Koreans -- in the two other vehicles were injured, Kim said.



Police informed the Libyan Embassy in Seoul of the death of the Libyan national in his 30s, a trader of used cars in Incheon, Kim said.



He said an investigation is under way to determine the cause of the accident. (Yonhap)