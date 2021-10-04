Director Im Kwon-taek honored at Busan International Film Festival

Im Kwon-taek (BIFF)
The 26th Busan International Film Festival has selected director Im Kwon-taek as Asian filmmaker of the year.
The award is presented to the Asian filmmaker or organization that has made the most significant contributions to the advancement of the Asian film industry.
The iconic South Korean director was selected in recognition of a prolific career that spans six decades and has helped promote Asian film around the world, BIFF said in announcing the decision. Through films such as “Seopyeonje” (1993) and “Chunhyang” (2000), Im has portrayed Korean culture and values on the big screen, the festival organizer said.
Born in 1934, Im made his debut as a director in 1962 with “Farewell Duman River.” He has directed 102 films so far. His most recent film, “Revivre,” was released in 2014.
The festival organizer also emphasized the diverse awards that Im has won here and abroad.
In 2002 the Korean government awarded him the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, the highest honor in the cultural field, after he won best director at the Cannes Film Festival for “Chihwaseon” the same year. Im was the first filmmaker to receive the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit.
He also won an honorary Golden Bear award at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2005.
Meanwhile, the Busan International Film Festival announced, the Im Kwon-taek Film Museum will operate from noon to 7 p.m. while the film festival is underway, in cooperation with Dongseo University. The museum displays work that Im has donated and is also presenting a special exhibition on Im’s achievements and contributions to the film industry in Busan.
The 26th Busan International Film Festival runs from Wednesday until Oct. 15.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)