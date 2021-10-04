 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Apartment purchases by children surpass W100b in value

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Oct 4, 2021 - 15:06       Updated : Oct 4, 2021 - 15:25
Aerial view of an apartment complex in Seoul (Yonhap)
Aerial view of an apartment complex in Seoul (Yonhap)
A growing number of young South Koreans under 10 years old have purchased apartments across the nation with financial support from their parents, a lawmaker said Monday, raising concerns over inheritance for real estate speculation. 

The number of apartment purchases by the elementary-school kids and younger came in at 552 from September 2017 to last month, which amounted to 104.7 billion won ($88.2 million), according to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport submitted to Rep. Kim Hoi-jae of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.

The young homeowners’ parents appeared to have granted financial assets to their children to buy the apartments as part of a “gap investment” strategy, Kim said.

The housebuying method involves purchasing houses with “jeonse” tenants, who rent houses by paying only a lump-sum deposit. With the tenant’s deposit, a gap investor can buy a home with a modest down payment consisting only of the difference between the price of the home and the amount of the deposit.

More than 80 percent of the apartment purchases were aimed at renting out the homes. Nearly 67 percent of the total apartment purchases by the children were financed by succession of rental deposits from their parents. Those backed by inheritance of cash accounted for 59 percent, data showed. 

By age, 8-year-old children bought apartments worth 18.2 billion won, while those aged 9 and 7 purchased 18.19 billion won and 12.8 billion won, respectively. 

“Real estate speculation among young South Koreans is widening inequality of assets and wealth. Calls are rising for tougher measures to supervise any possible illegal inheritance for speculative purposes,” Kim said. 

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114