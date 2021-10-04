SK Innovation to double EV battery researchers by 2023

Kim Jun, CEO and president of SK Innovation Co., introduces the company's vision and financial strategy in a forum to attract new recruits in the electric vehicle battery business, held in San Francisco, the United States, last Saturday, in this photo provided by SK Innovation. (SK Innovation)

South Korean battery maker SK Innovation Co. said Monday that it plans to double the number of researchers to develop electric vehicles (EV) batteries from the current level by 2023.



SK Innovation CEO and President Kim Jun made the announcement at a global forum in San Francisco on Saturday (US time). The forum is meant to recruit battery researchers and beef up SK Innovation's network with the U.S. universities and research institutes.



SK Innovation did not elaborate on the current level of its researchers.



Last Friday, SK Innovation launched its wholly owned battery unit SK On Inc. to put a greater focus on the battery business amid the automotive industry's EV transition.



SK On has said it plans to increase its global battery production capacity from the current 40 gigawatt-hours to 220 GWh by 2025 and over 500 GWh by 2030. (Yonhap)